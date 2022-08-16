Watch Now
Horse injured in drive-by shooting Saturday in Wilson County

Posted at 8:29 AM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 09:29:39-04

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Saturday, a woman found that her horse had been shot multiple times with birdshot.

NewsChannel 5's Nick Beres learned this from one of his neighbors who reported the incident to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.

Untitled design (50).jpg

She told Nick that her horse Ironman was hit while grazing and suffered more than fifty wounds to his abdomen. Luckily, he survived.

There is now a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to the person responsible. If you have any information, you're asked to contact police.

