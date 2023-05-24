Hospital launches volunteer doula program to support expectant mothers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For expecting mothers, the journey of labor and delivery can be an emotional rollercoaster. While having loved ones and medical staff by their side provides comfort, sometimes additional support is necessary.

Recognizing this need, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown has introduced a specialized volunteer doula program to offer assistance to maternity patients during pregnancy and childbirth.

Anna McKeown, a mother of two, understands the significance of having a supportive presence during labor.

Reflecting on her first birthing experience, McKeown described it as chaotic and lacking the extra support she needed.

"I felt prepared going into it, but as it was happening, I realized I needed someone else there with me, me and my husband," she shared.

Due to a high-risk health condition, McKeown hired a doula for her second pregnancy, which she says made a huge difference.

"Having a professional there who was focused on keeping us calm and relaxed made the whole process so much more positive. It also helped the nursing staff because someone was there with me at all times. It was really amazing," she said.

Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown wants to make sure more families received this type of help.

The hospital has launched a volunteer doula program. This program seeks to enhance accessibility to doula services for patients; who require additional support during labor.

A doula is a certified professional who offers emotional and physical support to expectant mothers during labor and delivery, along with potential spiritual guidance and advocacy.

Recent studies have shown that the presence of a doula throughout pregnancy and childbirth can significantly improve perinatal outcomes and patient satisfaction.

Stephanie White, R.N. Manager of Antenatal & Lactation Services at Saint Thomas Midtown, expressed the positive impact of doula support on patient experience and outcomes.

"Doulas providing continuous support to moms in labor helps to improve outcomes and patient satisfaction. When the request was made, I took on the opportunity, and it has been great," she said.

White says the hospital has established a strong relationship with various doulas in the community, with allowing them access during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Certified doulas were allowed to continue supporting families.

Medical staff at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown believes that the volunteer doula program can contribute to saving lives.

"We think this would be a big piece of it. The research conducted; involved nurses and doulas from our community," White said.

You can secure your private doula support by asking your OB emergency nurse if a volunteer is available at the time, you enter the hospital for labor and delivery.