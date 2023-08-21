Hospitals see an uptick in COVID cases across the nation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the battle against COVID-19 continues, the United States is grappling with a concerning resurgence of cases.

Approximately 20% of the outgoing Metro Council has been struck by the virus, reflecting the widespread impact of the ongoing pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a disquieting surge, with over 8,000 hospital admissions due to COVID-19 diagnoses in August alone.

"We've seen a bit of an uptick in our COVID cases, both in the community end and the hospital," Dr. Todd Rice, Director of the Medical Intensive Care Unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said.

He attributed the escalation to a variety of factors.

One contributing factor is the decline in immunity among individuals who previously got COVID-19 and have since received booster shots.

"The course of immunity wanes over a few months, and I think we're seeing some of that waning in people that had COVID before, and those who received booster shots are now three, four, or five months out from that. Their immunity has waned a little bit," Rice said.

Adding to the complexity of the situation is the ongoing mutation of the virus. A new variant, named Eris or EG.5.1, has emerged as part of the Omicron family. This development further complicates efforts to control the spread of the virus.

The impact is also felt within the Nashville community. The Vice Mayor confirmed that around eight of the 40 Metro Council members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Even mayoral candidate Freddie O'Connell tested positive.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported more than 725 new cases within the state, demonstrating the widening scope of the resurgence.

Tthe Nashville Public Health Department found evidence of an uptick in COVID-19 cases through wastewater surveillance.

This unique approach provides insight into the virus's circulation without relying only on testing data. The concentration of COVID-19 in wastewater has gradually increased since June, following a period of relatively low infection rates.

"Our epidemiologist says the rise appears to have 'leveled off' for the moment, but it is something we continue to keep a close eye on," a spokesperson from the Nashville Public Health Department said.

The FDA is expected to approve yet another COVID booster, which should be available sometime next month.