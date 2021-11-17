Hosts announced for CBS New Year's special live from Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local radio personality and an Entertainment Tonight talent will now host the CBS Special New Year's Live: Nashville's Big Bash this year.

Bobby Bones and Rachel Smith will help ring in the New Year live Dec. 31. The night will air on the CBS television network and will be available for streaming on Paramount+. Bones is the host of the nationally syndicated iHeartRadio program “The Bobby Bones Show,” which broadcasts to over 185 stations. Smith joined Entertainment Tonight, as a New York-based correspondent for the show’s 39th season.

“I’m so excited to celebrate and host New Year’s Eve this year right down the street from my house, with so many of my friends who have great performances planned,” Bones said. “I can’t wait to show America how special Nashville is.”

As previously announced, the entertainment special will feature nearly 50 performances by country stars — including Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell and Zac Brown Band.

“I am over the moon to co-host New Year's Live from Nashville,” Smith said. “I get to hang with the hottest acts in country music, some I’m lucky enough to call friends, on New Year’s Eve in my hometown. Sign me up.”

The five-hour broadcast will cross multiple time zones, with the traditional countdown at midnight, culminating with the renowned Nashville music note drop and fireworks at midnight.

Additional performers and information will be announced at a later date.

