Hot air balloon runs out of fuel, lands near I-24 in Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A hot air balloon was forced to land on the side of Interstate 24 after it ran out of fuel.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) confirmed the incident Friday morning, saying it landed in a grassy area on the side of I-24 East in Rutherford County.

A hot air balloon ran out of hot air this morning and landed in a grassy area on the side of I-24E in Rutherford Co. The road was never blocked, but a TDOT Help truck, THP and the Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office responded. pic.twitter.com/ad5O2NJ507 — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) October 1, 2021

The road was never blocked, but a TDOT Help truck, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

TDOT did not indicate if anyone was injured.