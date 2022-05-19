Hot and humid, few storms Wednesday night could be strong

(WTVF) — The heat is on across the mid-state with a stretch of days seeing 90 degree temperatures in the afternoon! Friday we are forecasting a high of 92 degrees, which would tie the record for that day that was set just a few years ago in 2018.

If you are looking for a good chance of rain to help cool you down or water your garden, Wednesday's rain chances are minimal. A few folks near the Tennessee and Kentucky state line may see a few storms develop, but most of us see another day without rainfall.

If we do see a few storms develop on Wednesday, they could become strong with damaging wind gusts. The Storm Prediction Center has our southern Kentucky counties under a "Slight" risk (level 2 of 5).

If you think your yard is looking dry — you aren't wrong! The latest Drought Monitor was released, and it has areas south of Interstate 40 as "abnormally dry." Not quite to drought level, but it shows you have missed out on the rain lately.

The next best chance for rainfall will come this weekend! A front will bring showers and a few storms to the area Saturday night into Sunday.

Behind the front, temperatures will be in the 70s to start next week with lower humidity!