Hot chicken arsonist caught on camera

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire Department Fire Investigators asked for the public’s help in identifying a person caught on surveillance video setting fire to a hot chicken restaurant.

Officials say Grandaddy’s Original Hot Chicken Shack on the 3800 block of Old Hickory Blvd was damaged in a fire on February 21 around 4 a.m.

When firefighters were called to the scene, they found a fire burning outside of the business. Sprinklers inside the building put out the flames inside the restaurant before firefighters got there.

Surveillance video from the area shows a small white SUV pull up to the restaurant around 4:06 a.m. A person can be seen getting out of the vehicle and pull two containers and what appears to be a bag out of the back of the SUV.

The person then uses a tire iron to break out the glass on the front of the restaurant and pour an accelerant from the two containers into the front of the business before setting it on fire.

A license plate can't be seen due to something covering the numbers. Fire officials said in a press release they want to catch the person "setting the fire before they can cause more damage to this business or set other fires."

Anyone with information about the arson was asked to call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. The hotline is answered 24 hours a day. You can remain anonymous when providing information. Cash awards up to $5,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest and conviction of an arsonist.