They can stand the heat and got in the kitchen. Nashville Hot Chicken competition kicks off.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the Nashville Farmers Market, the sound of crackling oil means that the Music City Hot Chicken Festival has begun, starting the festival off with the Annual Nashville Hot Chicken Amateur Competition.

Started by former mayor Bill Purcell 17 years ago in 2006, Purcell wanted to celebrate the famous Nashvillian dish.

He says that the summer is the perfect time to celebrate the spicy sandwich.

"The hottest food should be eaten on the hottest day." says Purcell.

Competitors like Nashville Nate's, Rosie's Hot Legs, Team Alonzo, and Sweet Sistahs went head to head on creating the perfect Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich.

As the competition began, the judges blindly tasted the chicken, not knowing who made the dish.

NewsChannel 5's own Nick Beres was one of the five judges at the competition.

"This is just fun. It's the chance to judge the one true Nashville food. True Nashville cuisine is Nashville Hot Chicken."

With multiple rounds of spicy, eye-watering flavor, the judges panted with the heat of the sandwiches, with one judge even drinking three glasses of milk to relieve themselves of the spice.

After tasting four different sandwiches at various spices, the judges announced the winner to be Team Alonzo, led by Kali Alonzo.

This makes Alonzo now a two-time winner of the contest, winning the previous year as well. When asked about the key to making the perfect Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich, Alonzo stated that the spice mix is made herself.

"A little bit of flavor and a lot of love goes a long way. Heart and soul are the keys to making my sandwich," Alonzo said.

The festival will commence on the Fourth of July at East Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.