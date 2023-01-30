Hot Chicken Week kicks off with dozens of participating restaurants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — January 30 through February 5 marks Nashville Scene's seventh annual Hot Chicken Week.

More than 30 restaurants around Music City will offer up $7 hot chicken deals. Some restaurants will keep it classic, some will go wild, but it's up to the community to decide who does it best. At the end of Hot Chicken Week, participants are asked to vote for their favorite dishes in three categories—Best Overall, Best Traditional and Most Unique.

A kickoff party is happening at Otto's Bar on Charlotte Avenue on Monday night from 5 until 7 p.m.