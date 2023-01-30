Watch Now
News

Actions

Hot Chicken Week kicks off with dozens of participating restaurants

AM HOT CHICKEN WEEK BEGINS_frame_0.jpeg
WTVF
AM HOT CHICKEN WEEK BEGINS_frame_0.jpeg
Posted at 5:24 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 06:24:36-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — January 30 through February 5 marks Nashville Scene's seventh annual Hot Chicken Week.

More than 30 restaurants around Music City will offer up $7 hot chicken deals. Some restaurants will keep it classic, some will go wild, but it's up to the community to decide who does it best. At the end of Hot Chicken Week, participants are asked to vote for their favorite dishes in three categories—Best Overall, Best Traditional and Most Unique.

A kickoff party is happening at Otto's Bar on Charlotte Avenue on Monday night from 5 until 7 p.m.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap