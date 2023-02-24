Hot Chocolate Run benefiting St. Jude back in Music City this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A heads up for drivers, Saturday morning runners will be out on main roads downtown for the sweetest race in town, the Hot Chocolate Run.

All the fun kicks off Friday at the Musicians Hall of Fame with the Hot Chocolate Expo. It's open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. for anyone that has a sweet tooth.

Race officials said people have the chance to pick up a goodie bag, check out swag and visit vendors that all have a chocolate theme.

As for the actual races, the 5k, 10k and 15k all start at 7 a.m. Saturday at Bicentennial Mall. The route will take runners past the capitol, down Church Street, around the Parthenon and then all the way back to the start where they’ll celebrate with a post-race party.

Money from the race will go towards St. Jude Children’s Hospital.