Hot days call for cool treats and boost in business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What sweet snack sounds good on a hot day like today? Ice cream. Businesses that sell cool treats say that when the weather gets hot so do the sales.

The owners of Black Box Ice Cream tell us they had to increase prices to cover the cost of gas and even the cost of milk to make their ice cream.

Retro Sno in Nashville tells a similar story.

They say as a small business dealing with the blows of inflation, these hot days are helping to bring in more revenue.

"Anybody that owns a small business knows it's just an up and down journey," said Morgan Williamson.

Williamson started Retro Sno business with her husband.

"We started May 2012 with one little truck we bought off Craigslist and now we've got four trucks and yeah, go on for 10 years strong so," said Williamson.

Williamson said that the warmer the days, the hotter business gets.

"Of course, it's not super comfortable out here, but we're able to at least provide just a reprieve from this crazy heat," she said.

Retro Sno isn't the only food truck getting off sweet when it comes to the heat.

Alex Fisher and his wife started Black Box Ice Cream two years ago.

"We've seen a pretty big influx as far as when we go to neighborhoods and do like things like that with today, and then today, it's — inside it's still hot no matter what. So, people always want to cool down some way, so we actually carry more sorbet on the truck now than we usually do," said Fisher.

Fisher said the warmer days are their busiest times of the year, and like many other small businesses, they can use all the help.

"Inflation bit has changed a little bit as far as our pricing goes, obviously," Fisher said.

The price of milk to make his ice cream has gone up and so has the price of fuel.

"Last year when we were going, it was $3.50 max for diesel, and I have a diesel generator — the truck's diesel — so, both things run off as I go through a lot of fuel, especially traveling in the heat," said Fisher.

This means he had to increase prices, but hot days help — when people are craving a cold treat.