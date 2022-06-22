Watch
Hotline launched for residents to report potholes, other roadway safety hazards

A pothole near downtown Nashville is one of many that have popped up in recent days across the area.
Posted at 9:44 AM, Jun 22, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new hotline is being launched by the Tennessee Department of Transportation for drivers to report potholes and other issues that may be considered roadway safety hazards.

This new hotline number is 833-TDOTFIX (836-8349) and will be operated Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you call on a holiday, weekend or after hours, you can leave a message or call back during regular business hours.

“We all know it’s been a terrible year for potholes and here at TDOT we are always looking for ways to improve our customer service,” said Commissioner Butch Eley. “For the citizens, this hotline will give them another convenient way to report maintenance problems on our interstates and state routes. For TDOT, this centralized way of receiving, processing, and tracking information will enhance our operations.”

In addition to the hotline, people can still alert TDOT to these issues using this online form: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/maintenance/maintenance-request.html

