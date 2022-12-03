Hours-long roadblocks expected due to electrical line work across I-24 in Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — To accommodate growth in the Blackman area, Middle Tennessee Electric will be working on electrical lines that may lead to increased traffic on Sunday.

Contractors are scheduled to work on the lines across I-24 at exit 78 in Murfreesboro starting at 6 a.m.

MTE said the work will result in one interstate stoppage and multiple rolling roadblocks for five to six hours.

Guardian Traffic Control will be helping with the stopped traffic and roadblocks so the work can be completed as quickly and safely as possible.