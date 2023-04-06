House convenes as three lawmakers could be expelled in the legislature

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a moment on the House floor that was an interruption last week, three House Democrats face expulsion from the legislature.

Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, were stripped of House committees Monday. Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, was just seated and has no committee assignments. Additionally, the trio had their ID badges to get into the legislature turned off.

Watch in the player below:

No damage was done to the Tennessee capitol nor were there any arrests made on the day that Jones, Pearson and Johnson led the crowd from the House floor in the middle of the session with chants. Rep. Jones had a bullhorn. On that day, hundreds arrived at the capitol to try to talk to lawmakers about gun legislation in light of The Covenant School shooting. In the mass shooting, six people — including three 9-year-olds — died at the hand of a 28-year-old Nashvillian.

On the day in question, those Democrats stopped after they were admonished by members of their own party, and later by the Speaker of the House after a 30-minute recess. Rep. Jones and Rep. Pearson were not formally reprimanded on the floor Thursday. Johnson stood with the two.