House Democrat could file criminal charges after skirmish on the floor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, claimed Tuesday that he was assaulted on the floor of the House during Monday's floor session.

The offense description is simple assault, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The case has been assigned to a detective, and it is open. Because of the status of the case, the official report cannot be provided. The suspect, a Republican house member, is part of the investigation, so that info also cannot be released at this time, police said.

Per video submitted to NewsChannel 5, the incident is connected to Rep. Justin Lafferty, R-Knoxville, in connection with a cell phone and shoving incident.

House Democratic leaders said Jones is considering filing the charges against Lafferty.

On Thursday, Jones will face expulsion measures along with two other Democrats: Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, and Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville. The three lead the gallery in chants using a megaphone, while disrupting debate on the House floor last Thursday morning. Protesters for gun control were in the gallery.

No House member has been expelled since 2016, and that was only the first time since the Civil War.

The House will meet Thursday morning at 9 a.m.