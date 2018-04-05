House Destroyed In Mt. Juliet Fire

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 32°
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. - Mt. Juliet firefighters worked to put out a house fire early Thursday morning.
The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday on Paradise Drive, between Cedar Creek and Nonaville Road.
Mt. Juliet Police Captain Tyler Chandler said when firefighters got to the home, it was engulfed. Firefighters had to perform defensive operations.
Mt. Juliet Fire Department had to request help from the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency to help get water to the property because there was a lack of fire hydrants in the area.
Police said the six people who were inside the home when the fire started got out alright.
NewsChannel 5 will continue updating this story as new information becomes available.