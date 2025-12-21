House fire claims life of 71-year-old homeowner in Dickson County

A house fire late Saturday night claimed the life of a 71-year-old homeowner in Dickson County.

Deputies with the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Grindstone Hollow around 10 p.m. on December 20, 2025, after reports of a structure fire. When deputies arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Two residents who were outside the home told investigators that the homeowner, Andrew Kuhn, was still inside. They said they returned home to find the house on fire and were able to enter briefly to locate Kuhn, who was unconscious. Because of the fire and Kuhn’s mobility issues, they were unable to get him out.

Multiple local fire and rescue crews responded and were able to remove Kuhn from the home, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The house was declared a total loss.

Dickson County Detective Chris Stockman is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Fire Investigations Unit. Officials said the case remains under investigation. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.