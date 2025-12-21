House fire claims life of Nashville woman, family seeks help for memorial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville family is grieving the loss of Amanda Hanson, who died after being trapped in a house fire on Archwood Drive.

Sandi Hanson said she and her husband were sleeping when thick smoke filled their home. The couple was able to escape, but Amanda Hanson and her husband Robert were still inside when flames quickly engulfed the house.

"In a million years I never thought this would happen," Sandi Hanson said. "In a blink of an eye you wake up and everything is gone."

A GoFundMe has been created to help with burial costs.

Robert Hanson said he woke Amanda when he sensed smoke, but she never made it out of the burning home.

"Grab the dog and then I jumped out the window and I kept hollering at her to get out the window and I heard some kind of movement and then nothing," Robert Hanson said.

Amanda Hanson was rushed to the hospital where she died.

"I'm heartbroken she couldn't get out," Sandi Hanson said.

The family believes a small heater sparked the fire that destroyed their home and claimed Amanda's life.

"I feel so bad because I would have tried if I would have known and that's what's messing with me is I would have tried so hard to get her out any way I could have but it just happened so fast," Sandi Hanson said.

Family members remember Amanda Hanson for her kindness.

"Just an all round sweet person she didn't deserve this she didn't," Sandi Hanson said.

Now clinging to the snapshots they have left, the family hopes to honor Amanda with a memorial worthy of her life.

"To send her out respectfully and to be able to see her one last time," Sandi Hanson said.

If you'd like to help the Hanson family with memorial expenses through their GoFundMe or have information about supporting families affected by house fires, contact Kim Rafferty at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com and watch the full video report above to learn more about how you can help.

In this article, we used artificial intelligence to help us convert a video news report originally written by Kim Rafferty. When using this tool, both Kim and the NewsChannel 5 editorial team verified all the facts in the article to make sure it is fair and accurate before we published it. We care about your trust in us and where you get your news, and using this tool allows us to convert our news coverage into different formats so we can quickly reach you where you like to consume information. It also lets our journalists spend more time looking into your story ideas, listening to you and digging into the stories that matter.