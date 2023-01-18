House fire with "heavy flames" extinguished in E Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At least one person is displaced after a house fire in East Nashville Tuesday evening.

The fire was initially reported around 5:10 p.m. at a home in the 3400 block of Harborwood Circle by one of the residents of the home. The caller told dispatch they evacuated the home when they made the call.

Nashville Fire Department crews arrived to find "heavy flames" coming from the home, according to their initial report.

They were able to put out the fire without any reported injuries.

The cause of the fire and extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

Newschannel5 will update this article when more information becomes available.