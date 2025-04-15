Houses in the Farmington neighborhood eligible for flood damage money

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Houses with major flood damage in one Clarksville neighborhood are now eligible for funding through Montgomery County.
This is for the Farmington neighborhood, where some of the worst flood waters made homes uninhabitable. These were also homes that had water damage on the first level.
The Montgomery County Commission voted to set aside a $500,000 to help families. YAIPIK — a nonprofit organization in Clarksville — is helping with the $500,000 and will document where the money goes.
Families at these addresses who are allowed to reach out for funding:
- 216 Bluebriar Trace
- 220 Bluebriar Trace
- 224 Bluebriar Trace
- 232 Bluebriar Trace
- 616 Larkspur Drive
- 620 Larkspur Drive
- 619 Larkspur Drive
- 615 Larkspur Drive
- 611 Larkspur Drive
- 607 Larkspur Drive
- 151 Overcrest Court
- 147 Overcrest Court
- 1283 Juniper Pass
- 1286 Juniper Pass
- 1287 Juniper Pass
- 1290 Juniper Pass
- 1291 Juniper Pass
- 1295 Juniper Pass
- 413 Veronica Court
- 420 Veronica Court
- 421 Veronica Court
- 425 Veronica Court
- 2609 Remington Trace
- 2613 Remington Trace
For those needing help, reach out to the Montgomery County government of YAPIK to find out more. Have additional questions? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.
