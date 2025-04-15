Houses in the Farmington neighborhood eligible for flood damage money

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Houses with major flood damage in one Clarksville neighborhood are now eligible for funding through Montgomery County.

This is for the Farmington neighborhood, where some of the worst flood waters made homes uninhabitable. These were also homes that had water damage on the first level.

The Montgomery County Commission voted to set aside a $500,000 to help families. YAIPIK — a nonprofit organization in Clarksville — is helping with the $500,000 and will document where the money goes.

Families at these addresses who are allowed to reach out for funding:



216 Bluebriar Trace

220 Bluebriar Trace

224 Bluebriar Trace

232 Bluebriar Trace

616 Larkspur Drive

620 Larkspur Drive

619 Larkspur Drive

615 Larkspur Drive

611 Larkspur Drive

607 Larkspur Drive

151 Overcrest Court

147 Overcrest Court

1283 Juniper Pass

1286 Juniper Pass

1287 Juniper Pass

1290 Juniper Pass

1291 Juniper Pass

1295 Juniper Pass

413 Veronica Court

420 Veronica Court

421 Veronica Court

425 Veronica Court

2609 Remington Trace

2613 Remington Trace

For those needing help, reach out to the Montgomery County government of YAPIK to find out more. Have additional questions? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.