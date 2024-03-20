Houston County Correction Officer and Inmate involved in car crash on Cumberland City Rd

HOUSTON COUNTY, Tenn — The Houston Co Correction Officer was involved in a crash in Houston County on Hwy 233 Cumberland City Rd. The crash resulted in one dead and the three being flown into Nashville.

The officer was escorting the inmate to a different county jail before the crash happened.

Tennessee Highway Protocol is currently investigating the incident,

We have a quote from Sheriff Kevin Sugg

"At this time I will confirm that a Houston Co Corrections Officer and an inmate have been involved in a vehicle crash on Hwy 233 ( Cumberland City Rd. ) just west of TVA. This accident occurred during a transport of an inmate to a neighboring co. This crash has resulted in a fatality and the 3 other occupants that were involved have been flown to Nashville. I ask for prayers for all involved. This matter has been turned over to the Tn Highway Patrol for their investigation."

