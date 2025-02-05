Houston County Schools will be closed the rest of the week due to widespread illness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Houston County Schools will be closed the rest of the week according to the district.
All schools in the district will be closed from Wednesday, February 5 through Friday, February 7 due to widespread illness.
