Houston, TX murder suspect arrested in Madison

James E Thomas, 29
Posted at 9:10 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 22:10:16-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man wanted for a deadly shooting in Houston, Texas was arrested in Madison Monday afternoon.

The suspect, 29-year-old James E. Thomas, is charged with murder after reportedly shooting a 41-year-old man at an apartment complex in Houston on April 18 earlier this year.

Metro police detective and Task Force member Jason Cregan received information from Houston that Thomas was in middle Tennessee, according to Metro police. Thomas was arrested without incident at a home on Sioux Terrace and had a pistol in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Thomas is being held in Nashville on a $250,000 bond.

