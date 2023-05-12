How an evening bike ride in Clarksville turned into a hit-and-run with a fleeing suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A quiet evening bike ride turned into a nightmare for a couple when they were struck by a driver who fled the scene.

Now, the police are urging the public to come forward with any information that can help identify the driver responsible for the hit-and-run incident.

Alex Melling and Haley Riggins were on their way home, riding the bicycle that held sentimental value for them — a gift from Alex's late grandmother. The two were traveling along Rossview Road.

"I was looking behind me. There was no one there because it's a dark road. You have to be careful," Melling said.

Without warning, the couple was struck by the vehicle, which chose not to stop. Fortunately, a witness came to their aid, providing comfort until help arrived.

"He was like, 'Don't sit up, but I'm going to put this underneath your head.' I was like, 'Why am I bleeding or something?' I didn't realize I was bleeding. And then, that's when all the pain just hit me."

The impact left Melling with road rash, while Riggins suffered a broken ankle and extensive road rash on her leg, making even simple tasks like sitting incredibly painful for her.

The couple and local authorities are seeking justice.

"I'm extremely angry, very frustrated. I don't really understand what kind of monster would just hit someone and leave," said Riggins.

The Clarksville Police Department has released a surveillance video from that night.

The footage captures a potential suspect vehicle, believed to be a GMC, Chevrolet, or Nissan full-size van, colored grey or silver, with likely damage to the right front-side headlight and possibly a missing side view mirror.

Melling and Riggins are sharing their story to raise awareness about the importance of road safety and to encourage individuals to come forward with any information that can aid the investigation.

"I don't want this person to end up doing it again. I know it's just one person, and it won't make much of a difference, but it can stop them again."

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle. CPD is asking anyone with information or additional video to please call 911.