How did my district do on TCAP this year? You can figure that out here.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New data from Tennessee showed that Williamson County Schools scored the best in Middle Tennessee under the TCAP assessment during the spring.

State data for the district level and school level came out this week.

"Our annual TCAP assessment provides valuable data to inform strategic decision-making to best support Tennessee students," said Lizzette Reynolds, Commissioner of Education. "Through the dedication of our teachers, schools, and districts, we are pleased that student performance continues to build on a strong foundation, improving outcomes for future success."

I have broken down what we know from these scores.

A breakdown of statewide 3-8 grades by subject

Less than 50% of Tennessee students passed the TCAP test in all subjects.

The numbers for students who passed are added up from the met or exceeded expectations scoring from TCAP tests.

Reading: 31%

Math: 40%

Science: 44%

Social studies: 45%

Third grade TCAP district reading scores

Third grade has become a crucial year for Tennessee students due to the Third Grade Retention Law. Per the law, students who score approaching or below will have to undergo extra tutoring or retake the reading portion of the TCAP test.

Students are already participating in that process.

Fourth grade TCAP district reading scores

At least 46% of fourth graders reached TCAP benchmarks, according to statewide data.

Rather than be retained with no options, state law changed this year to provide pathways for fifth graders. Fourth grade families and parents fought for pathways for months until it was one of the last measures legislators passed in the session this year.

How can I see my child's score?

You can't just yet.

In July, individual student data will be available in the TCAP Family Portal.

Families can use the portal to obtain that information. However, the Tennessee Department of Education hasn't specified a date.

How can I see just my school?

You have to go through a couple of steps to get there on the Tennessee Department of Education site.

The first step is tapping this link.

Next, you will want to scroll down to state assessments, click on assessment files and click on 2024 under school-level.

This will download an Excel spreadsheet. It's recommended to use a device that will allow for that. There are thousands of cells, so you will have to scroll to find your school under your county.