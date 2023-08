How did your Nashville neighborhood vote for mayor? We broke it down.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the polls closed Thursday night, NewsChannel 5 went across the city collecting day-of precinct data to determine how key neighborhoods voted.

Councilman Freddie O'Connell was the front-runner but didn't reach the more than 50% threshold, triggering a runoff election in September. Conservative Alice Rolli came in second after beating out Matt Wiltshire for second place.

We went to 23 precincts for the results. This data doesn't include early or absentee voting. There are 179 precincts in Davidson County.

OLD HICKORY

Freddie O'Connell: 28%

Alice Rolli: 24%

Jeff Yarbro: 17%

Matt Wiltshire: 13%

GREEN HILLS

Alice Rolli: 43%

Matt Wiltshire: 21%

Freddie O'Connell: 16%

Jeff Yarbro: 12%

NORTH NASHVILLE

Freddie O'Connell: 34%

Sharon Hurt: 21%

Matt Wiltshire: 19%

Vivian Wilhoite: 10%

EAST NASHVILLE - ROSEBANK

Freddie O'Connell: 43%

Matt Wiltshire: 16%

Heidi Campbell: 12%

Jeff Yarbro: 12%

THE GULCH - MIDTOWN

Freddie O'Connell: 33%

Alice Rolli: 19%

Matt Wiltshire: 16%

Jeff Yarbro: 10%

MADISON

Freddie O'Connell: 22%

Alice Rolli: 22%

Matt Wiltshire: 15%

Jeff Yarbro: 10%

SLYVAN PARK - THE NATIONS

Freddie O'Connell: 32%

Jeff Yarbro: 24%

Matt Wiltshire: 18%

Alice Rolli: 16%

DOWNTOWN - THE CAPITOL

Freddie O'Connell: 34%

Alice Rolli: 25%

Matt Wiltshire: 16%

JOELTON

Alice Rolli: 46%

Matt Wiltshire: 16%

Freddie O'Connell: 14%

INGLEWOOD

Freddie O'Connell: 44%

Alice Rolli: 17%

Jeff Yarbro: 13%

Matt Wiltshire: 10%

HILLSBORO VILLAGE - MUSIC ROW

Freddie O'Connell: 40%

Matt Wiltshire: 24%

Jeff Yarbro: 16%

Alice Rolli: 11%

BRICK CHURCH

Freddie O'Connell: 53%

Matt Wiltshire: 13%

ANTIOCH - CANE RIDGE

Matt Wiltshire: 22%

Vivian Wilhoite: 19%

Sharon Hurt: 14%

Jeff Yarbro: 14%

SOUTH NASHVILLE

Freddie O'Connell: 25%

Sharon Hurt: 22%

Heidi Campbell: 11%

Matt Wiltshire: 11%

PERCY PRIEST - GLENCLIFF

Alice Rolli: 21%

Freddie O'Connell: 19%

Vivian Wilhoite: 15%

Jeff Yarbro: 15%

WEST END - BELLE MEADE

Alice Rolli: 35%

Freddie O'Connell: 24%

Matt Wiltshire: 18%

Jeff Yarbro: 12%

BERRY HILL - MELROSE

Freddie O'Connell: 36%

Matt Wiltshire: 19%

Jeff Yarbro: 14%

Alice Rolli: 11%

DONELSON

Alice Rolli: 33%

Freddie O'Connell: 26%

Matt Wiltshire: 12%

BORDEAUX

Sharon Hurt: 25%

Vivian Wilhoite: 19%

Matt Wiltshire: 17%

Freddie O'Connell: 16%

BELLEVUE

Alice Rolli: 31%

Freddie O'Connell: 27%

Heidi Campbell: 12%

Matt Wiltshire: 12%

TUSCULUM - SOUTH NASHVILLE

Alice Rolli: 40%

Matt Wiltshire: 17%

Freddie O'Connell: 15%

Heidi Campbell: 10%

GOODLETTSVILLE

Alice Rolli: 33%

Freddie O'Connell: 26%

Matt Wiltshire: 12%

Jeff Yarbro: 13%

HERMITAGE

Alice Rolli: 45%

Freddie O'Connell: 13%

Jeff Yarbro: 11%