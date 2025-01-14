How do teachers spend their snow days? Hear from one in Wilson County

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Most kids start getting excited at the mere mention of a possible snow day, but what about teachers?

According to one Lebanon High School teacher, it's a bit complicated.

Carlee Oldham is a ninth grade English teacher who also coaches cheer and volleyball.

On a normal weekday, she drops her kids off at daycare and heads to school bright and early.

“I'm probably one of the first 10 teachers there," said Oldham.

Monday marked the second snow day from the recent storm for Wilson County Schools.

For teachers like Oldham, snow days can have mixed emotions for teachers.

"Especially in the English department of my school, to hear the feedback when we're going into what could be a potential snow day of 'we've got to get out, we need that day out, I so need a break.' And then coming back and everyone is frazzled," Oldham said.

According to Oldham, getting the students prepped for their TN Ready testing creates a close deadline, especially in the spring semester.

"I am an English teacher in a high school setting in a public school and we are pushing for that state test. I want my students to be as prepared as they can be," Oldham said.

She is confident she can make up for lost time quickly.

“I think that by the end of next week, I could still feel just as good moving forward, and that honestly would be the longest I would need to feel good about it," Oldham said.

Though her teacher side is committed to getting those students every minute of their education, she's a human just like the rest of us.

"I will say, I wouldn't mind going back tomorrow, it is homecoming week, that is something I look forward to every year... but at the same time, it's not too shabby sitting here," Oldham said.

