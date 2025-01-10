How immigrant labor helps one Nashville business remain productive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/Nashville Banner) — For decades, the United States has welcomed guest workers under an array of government programs that allow U.S. businesses to hire temporary, seasonal labor.

For example, more than 600 entities in Tennessee utilize the H-2A program, which has bolstered farmers and agricultural businesses for more than 70 years.

Holtkamp Greenhouses Inc. in East Nashville is the country’s primary supplier of African violets and annually employs H-2A recipients for 10 months at a time. Owner Reinhold Holtkamp fears the promises of mass deportations and a crackdown on immigration by President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to take office in a little more than a week, will negatively impact that program and — subsequently — his business.

“We have like 12 different nationalities here at the company,” Holtkamp said. “And really, your requirement is to want to work. … I’m a little bit concerned, of course, about the rhetoric that is going on. And it does leave room for harsh action.

“ … These people have come for various reasons and as a country, we need guest workers.”