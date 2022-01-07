How much it snowed in your area Jan. 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On the 23rd snowiest day in Nashville's snowfall history, the mid-state still saw inches of snow on the ground.

Here's how much it snowed in your area as recorded by the National Weather Service.

Not all totals for each county have been tabulated.

Cannon: 5 inches

Cheatham: 4 inches

Clay: 5.1 inches

Cumberland: 4 inches

Davidson: 6.3 inches

Dekalb: 5.8 inches

Dickson: 6 inches

Fentress: 6 inches

Hickman: 6 inches

Houston: 5 inches

Humphreys: 5 inches

Lawrence: 0.5 inches

Macon: 7 inches

Maury: 5 inches

Montgomery: 7 inches

Overton: 6 inches

Pickett: 6 inches

Putnam: 4.5 inches

Robertson: 8 inches

Rutherford: 6 inches

Smith: 7 inches

Sumner: 8 inches

Trousdale: 7 inches

White: 3 inches

Williamson: 6 inhes

Wilson: 6 inches

