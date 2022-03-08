How Nashville handles COVID has changed in two years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was two years ago this week when the first person tested positive for COVID-19 in Davidson County and a lot has changed since then including how we handle the coronavirus.

Two years ago we were just learning about the coronavius, now the word is part of our every day life.

Dr. Alex Jahangir went from his full time job as a trauma surgeon to also being the head of the Metro's Coronavirus Task Force.

"While there's been lots of ups and downs over the past two years, where we are today is so much better than where we were two years ago."

Two years ago Metro Nashville had it's first positive COVID-19 case.

To date, nearly 207 -thousand people tested positive and more than 15-hundred died from the disease according to Davidson County COVID-19 Dashboard.

It was shortly after this press conference when the Davidson County's Safer-At-Home Order went into effect. Gatherings with more than 10 people were discouraged. All businesses not performing essential services had to close.

As the positive cases continued to climb, many restaurants went from half capacity to closed for business, the music on Broadway was put on pause and mask wearing and social distancing were mandatory.

"I think the past two years has shown us is what can happen when a lot of people come together. And in this case, scientific community, medical community, lowering of red tape in order to really get a quick understanding of this virus. develop vaccines in such a rapid speed. I think operation warp speed for the federal government should be given a lot of credit," Jahangir said.

During this time, Jahangir says we saw that kindness wasn't canceled -- the importance of treatment for mental health -- and the need to tackle health disparities in minority communities.

"I feel very optimistic today compared to again, where we were many, many many years ago now feels like."

Jahangir credits the city's success two years later to the speediness of creating vaccines and the determination of front line workers.

"I do think we'll continue to be able to go back to Everything we've done and and hopefully, this chapter in our history as a world as a city will be behind us."

Jahangir published a book about his first year covering the pandemic as head of the city's coronavirus tasked force. The book will be available on September 15, 2022.