How Nashvillians can win plane tickets for referring a COVID-19 vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new vaccine referral program from the Nashville mayor's office could result in one lucky resident winning a pair of airline tickets.

Beginning Monday, Nashvillians can enter to win the pair of American Airline plane tickets by referring friends and family to get vaccinated. Children ages 5 to 11 can also being to receive the vaccine that day. This incentive comes during a push to increase vaccinations before the holidays, officials from the mayor's office said. Those receiving their booster shot can also participate in the referral contest.

“American Airlines is proud to play a role in this effort by Mayor Cooper to boost vaccination rates in Nashville,” said Nate Gatten, senior vice president of global government affairs for American Airlines. “We know vaccines are key to beating COVID-19 and getting back to activities like visiting loved ones and traveling for leisure and business. Our team welcomes the opportunity to contribute to the great work happening at the local and federal level to defeat the pandemic.”

The American Airlines prize marks another round of the incentive campaign that already resulted in over 20 Nashvillians winning prizes such as sports tickets, staycations, gift cards and memberships.

"We’re grateful to American Airlines and all our community partners for encouraging vaccinations," Mayor John Cooper said. "I hope everyone will participate by encouraging their family, friends, and coworkers to get their free vaccination. Remind them the shot is safe, it’s effective, and it can save their lives."

Nashvillians can enter to win the pair of plane tickets by referring friends and family to get vaccinated. Referral cards are available at Metro Public Health Department vaccination sites only. Vaccine recipients can write the name and contact information (phone number or email address) of the person who encouraged them to get vaccinated. Referral cards are available to any Nashville resident receiving their first, second, or booster vaccine shot.

The contest runs through Monday, Nov. 22. The winner will be determined by the number of referrals for which they are credited.

Currently, 58.1 percent of all Nashvillians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The goal of the “Refer to Win” campaign is for Nashvillians to encourage their family and entire social circle to get protected.