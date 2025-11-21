How setting boundaries and practicing self-awareness can ease tension at holiday dinners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thanksgiving dinner isn't the only place where things can heat up. Experts say navigating awkward moments with family starts long before the feast, and a few simple strategies can keep tensions from boiling over.

"It's really important to remember the reason for why we're even having these holidays and why we're gathering," Hodges said.

Seena Hodges is an author and consultant who helps businesses with workplace culture. She says the same strategies used on the job can help keep family conversations civil at home.

Hodges says to set personal boundaries beforehand.

"Make ground rules about how you talk about these topics... Like, 'what's on the table, what's off the table?'" Hodges said.

Preparation also means checking in with yourself.

"I talk about self-awareness all the time, it's like holding up a mirror and looking at yourself and understanding what your triggers are, what are the things that make you upset, what are the things that make you happy," Hodges said.

When emotions rise, name it and pause.

"When things happen, we name it... We have to be willing to name the things that are actually at play. That's the first piece of it. Naming the truth of our circumstance. Somoeone saying 'this is awkward' - say that then you have to practice the pause," Hodges said.

Hard conversations don't always need to be avoided. Hodges says clarity and honesty can actually strengthen relationships.

"And we're clear about what it is we're trying to discuss or what we're trying to solve or what we're trying to better understand," Hodges said.

"None of us have the same lived experience. So we have to make space for what people are going through," Hodges said.

Have your own strategies for keeping peace at family gatherings? Share them with Kim at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com

In this article, we used artificial intelligence to help us convert a video news report originally written by Kim Rafferty. When using this tool, both Kim and the NewsChannel 5 editorial team verified all the facts in the article to make sure it is fair and accurate before we published it. We care about your trust in us and where you get your news, and using this tool allows us to convert our news coverage into different formats so we can quickly reach you where you like to consume information. It also lets our journalists spend more time looking into your story ideas, listening to you and digging into the stories that matter.