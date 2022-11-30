How should Southeast Nashville develop? Residents, Metro leaders discuss the thought

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's one of the fastest-growing parts of the city, but Southeast Nashville is also experiencing its share of growing pains.

Residents, Mayor John Cooper, Metro leaders and Metro department heads came together at Antioch High School to discuss the ongoing needs in the community. Vice Mayor Jim Shulman said it was important to get everyone together to ensure they are on the same page.

"It's growing so quickly we need to make sure Metro services are staying up to speed with the growth," said Shulman.

Representatives from various Metro departments including the planning department, police department and fire department made brief presentations, and residents were able to follow up with questions.

"It's not going to be fixed overnight because it didn't get this way overnight," said Twana Chick, a longtime resident and President of the Cane Ridge Community Club. "This will take long term goals and collaboration."

While residents and city leaders are celebrating plans for a new Metro Police precinct on Murfreesboro Road that will open in spring, plans to redesign the old Global Mall, and a new outlet mall, many said they have concerns about traffic and infrastructure.

"When you are talking about a lot of revitalization and growth, it's about a balancing act," said Joy Styles, Metro Council Member for District 32.

Shulman said if the approach works in Southeast Nashville, Metro leaders may hold similar meetings in other parts of the city.