How the United Way can help you with taxes this season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The United Way of Greater Nashville is preparing for tax season this year and with it will come helping hundreds in the city.

Created by the IRS, the VITA Free Tax Prep program provides free tax prep to low and moderate-income taxpayers. This happens through the use of community partners and volunteers, particularly with GetYourRefund.org.

The program is limited to households with an income of less than $70,000.

WHAT DOCUMENTS YOU NEED



Original social security cards or ITINs for everyone on the return

Photo identification for each spouse on the return

Letters from the IRS that include the amount of the third stimulus and total advance of the child tax credit

All W-2s and 1099s

Direct deposit information

Previous year's return

Visit Tax Sites page for hours, locations and to book an appointment. For locations outside of Middle Tennessee, just call 211.