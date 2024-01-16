How this little plow will help Nashville sidewalks rid of the snow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Downtown Partnership is working to clear the city sidewalks so pedestrians can go about on foot.
Snow removal is the property or business owner's responsibility, not the Nashville Department of Transportation.
However, this entity is trying to step in to help.
"The Nashville Downtown Partnership is working hard to help clear the sidewalks and crosswalks within the Central Business Improvement District and Gulch Business Improvement District," said Alexis Bell, spokesperson for the partnership.
For more information, visit the Nashville Downtown Partnership online.
