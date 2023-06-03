How this Nashville mom is helping foster families out of her home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Antioch mom has transformed her home into a place helping other families. The way she sees it, she can help others in a decision that changes lives.

Come in to Kara Puckett's kitchen, and you'd think there must be one great big yard sale coming. That's not what's going on here.

"It turning into a full-blown nonprofit organization. It's just very much turned into a God thing," Kara said.

After Kara and her husband had two children, they decided it was time to open their home to foster kids. They went through Youth Villages.

"All five of the foster children in our home have been teens," she said.

Staff at Youth Villages said they tend to hear a lot of the same things from potential new foster parents, especially those who are considering fostering teenagers. They said what they hear from these potential parents is it's just daunting to even know where to begin.

Having lived that herself, Kara decided there was something she could do to help. Out of her home, she launched Nashville Foster Love Closet.

"People bring donations and drop them off," she said. "We accept everything from clothes, to furniture, to pots and pans, toiletries, books, baby gear. I get probably 10 messages a day just from people wanting to bring donations."

It's all for families fostering children.

"When they come over, everything's absolutely free for families," said Kara. "They don't pay anything."

Now, it's definitely hard work and from the kitchen to the garage, it takes up a lot of space. Kara's so glad she's taking this journey.

"When the family shows up and says 'God bless you, I could not do this without the support', that makes it worth it," Kara said. "It's my little reminder that we are doing something good and something so truly worth it, and we need to keep pushing on."

You can contact Nashville Foster Love Closet here.