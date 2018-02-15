How To Best Discuss School Shootings With Your Kids
9:51 PM, Feb 14, 2018
29 mins ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Another week, another school shooting. Less than a month ago it happened in Nashville's backyard at Marshall County High School in Kentucky. On Wednesday it happened at a high school in Parkland, Florida.
Like so many of us, licensed counselor Lauren Martin kept a close eye on the events that unfolded this afternoon. "It's kind of like, here we go again," she said. "There is some desensitizing going on. It is almost like everyday life now."
As these scenes continue to happen across the country Martin said it's important to make sure our kids know there's always a door open for conversation, especially if your child brings it up.
"What's their take on it, how did they hear about it, what are their friends saying about it, what are they fearful of," said Martin. Asking questions like these can help you steer the conversation. Keep in mind adults may not always have the answers and that's perfectly fine.
"I would want them to at least know my perspective before they find it from a possible unrealizable source," Martin explained.
In the best case scenario, these conversations can lead to empowering our youth. For instance, letting a child know they have the power to say something if they see something odd or concerning. "We want to empower our kids to at least feel like they can protect themselves," Martin said.