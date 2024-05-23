How to celebrate Memorial Day weekend safely on the water in Tennessee

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Memorial Day weekend approaches, thousands are set to hit the waterways across Tennessee for a holiday filled with fun and celebration. However, the festivities come with a critical reminder to prioritize safety.

Ken Mynatt, a local boater, will be among those enjoying the weekend on the water, but with a focus on safety and responsibility.

“We are going to be out there this weekend,” said Mynatt. “We anticipate looking out for others and helping those in need. We’ll have plenty of life jackets and fire extinguishers, and we really just try to watch out for other boaters. That’s the number one thing.”

Park rangers will also be patrolling the waterways to ensure safety regulations are followed.

Park Ranger Jake Craig emphasized the importance of life jackets, particularly for children.

“The first thing I look for is to make sure that children are wearing life jackets. Anybody 12 and under must wear a life jacket while the boat is moving at all times,” Craig said.

With the waterways expected to be busy, preparation is crucial for the unexpected. Boaters are advised to know their swimming abilities and always wear a life jacket.

“I also make sure that boaters are recreating responsibly and that the boat’s captain is not drinking,” Craig added.

This week coincides with National Boat Safety Week, highlighting the importance of safe practices on the water.

Last year, the Nashville district reported 17 fatalities, with over 150 nationwide across Corps of Engineers projects. So far this year, there have been two fatalities. The highest number of fatalities in the past decade was 20 in 2020, while the lowest was 12 in 2016.

As Tennesseans gear up for the Memorial Day weekend, park rangers and safety advocates urge everyone to be safe to ensure a weekend of fun doesn’t turn into a tragedy.