How to get a hands on experience when the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup comes to town

If you have a passion for soccer and giving back, FIFA has the perfect opportunity for you. FIFA is looking for volunteers in Nashville ahead of the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup, which includes matches at Geodis Park.
Those interested in participating are encouraged to submit an application on the volunteers page here to be considered.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ will bring together 32 elite teams from all six confederations, with the action set to kick off in Nashville on Friday, June 20.

A total of 63 matches will take place across 12 host venues all over the United States, culminating in a spectacular final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 13, when FIFA will crown the Club World Champions.

The match schedule for Geodis Park in Nashville is below:

  • Friday, June 20: *Club León vs. Espérance Sportive de Tunisie
  • Tuesday, June 24: Auckland City FC vs. CA Boca Juniors
  • Thursday, June 26: Al Hilal vs. Mexico Pachuca

*Club León has been removed from the competition and will be replaced by another club at a later date.

