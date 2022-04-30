How to get rid of unwanted medications on Saturday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Prescription drugs can save lives, but if they land in the wrong hands they can lead to abuse.

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, where people can safely and securely get rid of old medications they no longer need or take. The goal is to reduce addiction and overdose deaths.

Law enforcement agency in communities across the state are participating in the effort. You can find the nearest drop off here.

This comes as the DEA and the TBI are warning of the danger of counterfeit prescription pills that are laced with fentanyl. It’s estimated that four out of every ten counterfeit pills bought on the street or on social media apps contain a lethal dose of fentanyl.

Safely disposing of drugs at drop-off locations helps ensure they’re not misused or taken by someone they were unintended for.

Last fall during Take Back Day, statewide almost 17,000 pounds of medications were disposed of.

The big events in Nashville are happening at the Ford Ice Centers in Bellevue and Antioch.

Events statewide run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.