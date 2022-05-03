Watch
How to get tickets for VP Kamala Harris at TSU

Patrick Semansky/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks before President Joe Biden in support of changing the Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, at Atlanta University Center Consortium, on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 9:59 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 22:59:05-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee State University spring undergraduate commencement will feature U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, and as a result, it will be a ticketed event.

University officials said there will be limited seating in Hale Stadium because of the anticipated appearance. Everyone must have a ticket to attend.

Tickets will become available starting May 3 from 6 a.m. to May 4 at midnight for the general public. Tickets won't be available on-site or the day of commencement. There is one ticket per person.

Tickets can be secured at www.tnstate.edu/commencement.

Commencement is May 7 at 9 a.m.

