How to get tickets for VP Kamala Harris at TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee State University spring undergraduate commencement will feature U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, and as a result, it will be a ticketed event.

University officials said there will be limited seating in Hale Stadium because of the anticipated appearance. Everyone must have a ticket to attend.

Tickets will become available starting May 3 from 6 a.m. to May 4 at midnight for the general public. Tickets won't be available on-site or the day of commencement. There is one ticket per person.

Tickets can be secured at www.tnstate.edu/commencement.

Commencement is May 7 at 9 a.m.

