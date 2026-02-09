How to get your free smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many Tennessee residents are eligible for lifesaving equipment for their homes through the "Get Alarmed, Tennessee!" program.

The Tenn. Dept. of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tenn. State Fire Marshal's Office (SFMO) announced that the program, which started in 2012, will continue offering free smoke alarms to those in need and will now also offer carbon monoxide detectors.

The update comes after a severe winter storm hit Middle Tennessee, leaving thousands without power for weeks and some relying on gas-powered generators.

"In the wake of the severe winter weather, I encourage Tennesseans to check their homes’ CO detectors and smoke alarms in order to ensure they are working properly and can avoid any additional tragic losses of life," TDCI Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence said.

Anyone in need of a working carbon monoxide detector or smoke alarm is encouraged to reach out to their local fire department for more details.

To see if you qualify to make a request, click here.