How to have the best day at the beach or pool!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A day at the beach or pool or lake can go from fun to fabulous with just a little bit of planning.

A good day starts and ends without a sunburn, so you’ll need `good sunscreen!

“I always pack a hat, something to cover my feet and of course a sunscreen that’s broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher!” said Consumer Reports Trisha Calvo.

Top in Consumer Reports tests is Coppertone Water Babies Lotion SPF 50. Make sure to apply every two hours or after swimming! And no, it’s not just for babies, adults can use it too.

You can keep the good times rolling with the right tunes and a portable speaker! Consumer Reports recommends the Bose SoundLink Color II.

And if you want to serve more than snacks you’ll need a cooler. Check out this $20 Coleman Chiller Cooler. With about 1 inch of insulation, it was great at maintaining a cool temperature in Consumer Reports lab tests.

Consumer Reports Food Safety Expert says that’s especially important this time of year!

“Bacteria love hot and humid summer weather, making it the perfect time of year for harmful bacteria to quickly multiply on food!” said Consumer Reports James E. Rogers.

To keep your food cold, pack your cooler full. Try not to leave any open space, and put new ice or frozen ice packs on top!

And when it is time to go home – be prepared that many national, state and local parks are “carry in, carry out.” So plan to bring your trash and recycling home with you!

If you're going far, try to keep the cooler in the air-conditioned part of your car. And then, when you get where you’re going, move it to a shady spot. Also remember, it’s important to not leave food out of the cooler for more than two hours – or one hour if the temperature is over 90 degrees!