How to help the Kingston Springs storm victims

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor Tony Gross is trying to help residents put back the pieces in his town of Kingston Springs.

The Nashville Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado ripped through the enclave, which sits west of Nashville.

"Now that the initial shock is over its time to start helping our neighbors put their lives back together," he said. "I have been asked by many what can be done, and I know that a lot of folks have wanted to volunteer to help out. I would like to invite all that are interested in helping their neighbors"

Cleanup efforts will start Monday at 10 a.m., with the meet up point at 1120 Highway 70.

"It can be a place to leave excess vehicles and coordinate efforts to get people and resources where they are most needed," he said.

Additionally, Hunt Brothers Pizza will come out to make pizza for volunteers and storm victims. Gross said the Ark will also continue to help accept donations to help with the relief effort.

"This is the season of giving so lets all give what we can," Gross said.