Watch
News

Actions

How to help victims of Saturday's flooding in Middle Tennessee

items.[0].image.alt
Sky 5/WTVF
Damage in Waverly on Saturday, August 21, 2021.
Waverly flooding sky 5 8/21/21
Posted at 8:21 PM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 21:21:38-04

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Heavy rain and flash flooding has caused severe damage to many areas in Middle Tennessee west of Nashville.

As of Saturday night, 10 people have died and at least 20 people are still missing. Humphreys, Dickson, Houston and Hickman County sustained the heaviest rainfalls, with at least 10 inches falling in just six hours.

PHOTOS: Heavy rainfall causes severe flooding in Middle Tennessee

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has started a fund to help the victims of the devastating flooding. The foundation has activated its Tennessee Emergency Response Fund, which will distribute grants to nonprofits that support relief and restoration in the areas heavily affected by the storms.

Those interested in donating can visit the Community Foundation's website by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap