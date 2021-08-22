How to help victims of Saturday's flooding in Middle Tennessee

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Heavy rain and flash flooding has caused severe damage to many areas in Middle Tennessee west of Nashville.

As of Saturday night, 10 people have died and at least 20 people are still missing. Humphreys, Dickson, Houston and Hickman County sustained the heaviest rainfalls, with at least 10 inches falling in just six hours.

PHOTOS: Heavy rainfall causes severe flooding in Middle Tennessee

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has started a fund to help the victims of the devastating flooding. The foundation has activated its Tennessee Emergency Response Fund, which will distribute grants to nonprofits that support relief and restoration in the areas heavily affected by the storms.

Those interested in donating can visit the Community Foundation's website by clicking here.