How to prepare your home and car for winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With a blast of winter weather on the way for Middle Tennessee, experts say it's important to take steps now to protect your home and prepare your car.

Kyle Macaluso, a project manager at Mr. Roof in Nashville, said winterizing your home should start with your roof.

"See if there is debris up there," said Macaluso. "That will be the biggest stoppage of water to pool up in the valleys and low slope areas."

Macaluso said to take the same approach with gutters.

"Make sure they are level," said Macaluso. "If they are installed right you shouldn’t really have a problem, but make sure they are clean. That's a huge part of it."

Also, inspect doors and windows to make sure seals are intact, and add additional weather stripping if necessary. Macaluso recommended doing home inspections before the temperatures drop, so you have time to call professional help if needed.

"Always call us and we will come out and take a look," said Macaluso. "If it's an emergency, we will help."

Other tips to keep in mind include checking your chimney and fireplace for any buildup, looking in your attic for any signs of water damage, protecting your pipes and servicing the HVAC system to ensure its working properly.

AAA is also encouraging drivers to brace for the cold weather and possible snow.

“We’re urging motorists to follow the advice of local authorities and stay home if weather conditions begin to deteriorate,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA. "If you must get on the road, be sure to have at least a half tank of gas, significantly reduce your speed and stay off closed roads.”

Before the weather moves in, AAA officials recommend removing all snow and ice from your car, ensuring your battery is full strength, inspecting tire treads, and ensuring the air pressure is correct. Also, make sure wiper blades completely clear the glass and your windshield wiper fluid contains antifreeze components to prevent it from freezing.

It is also recommended to pack an emergency kit in your car with a cell phone car charger, first-aid kit, extra blankets, hats, gloves and coats, water and snacks, a flashlight and extra batteries, reflective warning triangles, and an ice scraper or snow brush.

If you have to drive in winter weather, check conditions before heading out and plan your route accordingly. Also maintain a safe speed and following distance and avoid breaking on ice.