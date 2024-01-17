How to protect your car, cell phone and health in the extreme cold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With more dangerously cold temperatures ahead for Middle Tennessee, experts and doctors are recommending you take steps to protect your health and your possessions.

If you have been riding out the cold snap by staying at home, your car has likely not been used in several days. Before you drive again, officials from AAA recommend removing all the snow and ice from your car. Also, check your battery strength. Batteries that are 3 to 5 years old will have less starting power in cold conditions. Officials say under-inflated tires can also be dangerous, and wiper blades need to work properly.

"Right now, over half of the service calls that AAA is seeing are due to dead batteries," said Megan Cooper, Spokesperson for AAA.

If your car has been parked outside for a prolonged period of time, according to Cars.com, there are some items you need to remove from your car during a deep freeze.

Cold temperatures can shorten the battery life of your smartphone; canned beverages can expand and explode creating a sticky mess; canned food and eggs can crack or burst in the cold; extreme cold can impact the effectiveness of medications; wooden instruments can crack or go out of tune in the cold.

As temperatures drop, doctors at Ascension Saint Thomas are also reminding people the cold weather can quickly take a toll on your health.

Studies have indicated a connection between colder temperatures and an increased risk of stroke.

If a person spends an extended period of time outside, the weather can put additional stress on their cardiovascular system, as well as raising their heart rate and blood pressure. The cold also increases the risk of hypothermia and frost bite.

Certain groups, including the elderly and individuals with pre-existing health conditions, may be particularly vulnerable to the cardiovascular effects of colder climates.

"Limiting the time you are exposed to cold will be important for the next few days," said Dr. Andrew Zurick, the Medical Director for cardiac CT and MRI at Ascension St. Thomas Heart. "The more layers you have on, the more you will be able to maintain that body warmth for as long as you can."

Dr. Zurick said maintaining a healthy diet and regular exercise routine can help keep your immune system strong during the winter months.

"When you’re inside, get up and move around," said Dr. Zurick. "I think that physical activity boosts your immune system. I think if you can do your best to maintain a healthy diet, that helps keep your immune system strong in a time like this."

While the effects of cabin fever may be starting to take a toll on Middle Tennesseans, officials still said there are benefits to staying home.

"Roads are still not perfectly clear," said Cooper. "If

it's not critical to be out traveling, we really do advise you to stay home."

