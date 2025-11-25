How to protect your home from thieves while you're away celebrating Thanksgiving

AAA projects 81.8 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the Thanksgiving holiday to visit family and celebrate. But while travelers are away, vacant homes and distracted shoppers create opportunities for thieves.

The FBI reports that property crimes tend to spike during the holiday season, making home security preparations crucial before heading out for celebrations.

Franklin Police recommend taking several precautions to protect your home while you're away. Officers suggest doing a quick security check before leaving.

"Make sure that when you do leave your home, you try to do a little quick double-take. Make sure all the doors and windows are secured," Marty Carson said.

Installing sensor lights or setting timers for interior lights can deter potential burglars. Police say criminals prefer targeting dark houses over well-lit properties.

"We've dealt with criminals and talked to them, and they will go to a dark house quicker than they will one that lights up when they go back," Carson said.

Travelers should avoid sharing trip details or vacation photos on social media until returning home. Postponing package deliveries is also recommended.

"You want to avoid getting packages delivered because, you know, packages stacked up at your door is a good indication that you're not there," Carson said.

Franklin residents can sign up for free vacation patrol services, a program the department has offered for about a decade. Homeowners can register by calling the police department or visiting Franklin-tn.gov.

The vacation patrol service allows residents within city limits to register their homes for extra police patrols during their absence. Officers conduct patrols in marked patrol vehicles and will periodically check the exterior of registered homes.

"We usually try to get through if your home is on the list at least a couple of times, you know, different shifts, like at daytime and at nighttime," Carson said.

However, patrols are not guaranteed, and no set frequency is promised. The service is intended to supplement, not replace, basic home security practices such as alarms, cameras and alert neighbors.

For those without access to vacation patrol services, police recommend asking trusted neighbors for help. These neighbors should have a house key and reliable contact information.

