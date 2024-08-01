How to report voter fraud or other suspicious activities at the polls in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thursday is Primary Election Day across Tennessee.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

During the Primary Election, voters have to choose which party's primary you prefer to vote in, Democrat or Republican. This election chooses which candidates will make it to the General Election in November.

Voters have to go to their assigned precinct on voting day and bring their photo ID for a smooth process at the polls.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett wants to remind people that they can report any voter fraud or other suspicious activities at the polls. Tennesseans can text "TN" to 45995, and they will receive a secure link to submit concerns directly to the state's Division of Elections. Voters can also call the Election Day Hotline at 1-877-850-4959.

The division will review reports of possible voter fraud, misinformation, intimidation, or any other misconduct and work with the county election commissions, district attorneys, and other parties to put an end to it.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at brianna.hamblin@newschannel5.com.