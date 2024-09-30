How to spot deceptive contractors as thousands recover from Hurricane Helene

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's going to take weeks, if not months, for east Tennessee Helene survivors to begin the clean up process. Communities are still flooded and the damage in some areas is incomprehensible. Unfortunately, some people try to take advantage of these situations.

Unlicensed and deceptive contractors will be out in full force promising sometimes a quick recovery, but at the cost of using faulty material and work not up to code. Or they're known for taking a homeowner's money and never showing up. It's an unfortunate reality for disaster survivors.

AAA's Red Flags to Watch For:



Contractor shows up unsolicited.

Points out damage you have not previously noticed.

Asks for full payment up front and/or in cash only.

Promises services at no charge to you or offers to waive your insurance deductible.

Pressures you to encourage your family, friends, or neighbors to hire them for services.

Offers you a discount for letting them use leftover materials from a previous job.

AAA’s Advice

Before hiring someone to make repairs, contact your insurance company to file your claim and ensure the damage is covered by your policy.

Don’t sign any paperwork or authorize a contractor to start work until after your insurance company reviews the damages.

Get itemized written estimates from at least three different licensed, insured contractors before hiring someone for the job.